Analysts Anticipate FDL To Hit $40

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $39.85 per unit.

With FDL trading at a recent price near $36.20 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.08% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FDL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Moelis & Co (Symbol: MC), Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO), and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM). Although MC has traded at a recent price of $52.96/share, the average analyst target is 34.38% higher at $71.17/share. Similarly, PDCO has 24.56% upside from the recent share price of $27.87 if the average analyst target price of $34.71/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MSM to reach a target price of $97.86/share, which is 22.61% above the recent price of $79.81. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MC, PDCO, and MSM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF FDL $36.20 $39.85 10.08% Moelis & Co MC $52.96 $71.17 34.38% Patterson Companies Inc PDCO $27.87 $34.71 24.56% MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc MSM $79.81 $97.86 22.61%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

