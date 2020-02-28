Analysts Anticipate FCTR To Hit $24

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $24.12 per unit.

With FCTR trading at a recent price near $21.19 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.82% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FCTR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP). Although MTB has traded at a recent price of $144.67/share, the average analyst target is 21.71% higher at $176.07/share. Similarly, FICO has 18.14% upside from the recent share price of $366.10 if the average analyst target price of $432.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BXP to reach a target price of $149.75/share, which is 16.76% above the recent price of $128.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MTB, FICO, and BXP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF FCTR $21.19 $24.12 13.82% M & T Bank Corp MTB $144.67 $176.07 21.71% Fair Isaac Corp FICO $366.10 $432.50 18.14% Boston Properties Inc BXP $128.25 $149.75 16.76%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

