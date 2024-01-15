Analysts Anticipate Decline in Money Market Fund Popularity

Over the past year, investors have flocked to money market funds, with total investments in these funds soaring to a record $6 trillion. US dollar money market funds are yielding about 5.3%, outperforming the yields of both 30-year US government bonds and the S&P 500, making them a favored choice among investors.

But their reign may be short-lived, according to Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley in a recent podcast. The key factor will be the anticipated shift in interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve. Following a period of consistent interest rate hikes, there's widespread speculation about potential rate cuts. Morgan Stanley forecasts a significant decrease in rates, predicting a reduction of 3% over the forthcoming two years. This change could significantly alter the appeal of money market funds.

Given the anticipation of declining rates, the yields of money market funds could become less attractive. “With the Fed cutting rates over the coming quarters, we will likely see some of the $6 trillion leave overnight risk-free fixed income and flow into other asset classes such as equities, credit, and duration,” says Torsten Sløk, Apollo Chief Economist, in his daily report.

In particular, bonds could become the preferred alternative. Historical trends observed by Morgan Stanley suggest that periods following Federal Reserve rate cuts have typically benefited high-quality bonds.

“With a higher starting yields and falling inflation, bonds are less vulnerable to losses and are once again more likely to add some ballast to a portfolio during periods of volatility,” Carson Investment Research notes in its 2024 Market Outlook.

Despite the continued influx into money market funds, investment-grade and high-yield bonds have not witnessed the same level of interest. With indications from the Fed suggesting a pivot in monetary policy, this dynamic might reverse. The 1-5 year investment-grade bond segment, in particular, might attract investors moving away from cash, Sheets adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.