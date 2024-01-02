News & Insights

Stocks
DXCM

Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are "Strong Buys" – 1/2/2024

January 02, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified 3 stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:  

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN– Linde is a global industrial gases and engineering company. The stock carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of nearly 9%.

Visa (NYSE:V) – Visa provides digital payment services. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of about 8%.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) – This company manufactures continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Likewise, analysts have given DXCM stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with their 12-month price target indicating a nearly 8% upside on the stock.

What is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?  

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXCM
LIN
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.