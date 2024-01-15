Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are "Strong Buys" – 1/15/2024

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified three stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) – The global pharmaceutical company specializes in the production of diabetes care medications and other biopharmaceuticals. The stock carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of about 9%.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) – Intuit is a financial software company that helps individuals and businesses manage their finances. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of over 6%.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and food and package delivery services. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Likewise, analysts have given UBER stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with their 12-month price target indicating over 5% upside on the stock.

What is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

