Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are "Strong Buys" – 05/24/2024 

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified three stocks that are considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) – KO is a global beverage corporation known for its flagship product, Coca-Cola, and other soft drinks and beverages. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Interestingly, analysts share this view as it has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of over 9%.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) – TJX is an off-price retailer operating popular brands such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Likewise, analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 14% upside potential.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Take-Two Interactive engages in the development and marketing of interactive software games. TTWO stock carries a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating and a 12-month price target that implies an upside of about 17%.

What Is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement based on historical data and technical analysis.

