Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are "Strong Buys" – 08/23/2024 

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified three stocks that are considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

MetLife (MET) – MetLife provides financial services, including insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Interestingly, analysts share this view as it has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with a 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 14%.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Mondelez manufactures chocolate, cookies, biscuits, gum, confectionery, and powdered beverages. MDLZ stock carries a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of about 10%.

Allstate (ALL) – Allstate is a property casualty insurer in the U.S. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Likewise, analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with a 12-month price target indicating over 11% upside on the stock.

What Is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement based on historical data and technical analysis.

