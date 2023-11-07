Analyst Warns Of Crypto Market Turbulence: Could Bitcoin Value See 20% Drop?

An analysis of the aggregated open interest of all cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC), indicates a risk of a price dip, according to CryptoQuant's J. A. Maartunn.

Maartunn’s analysis cites a metric that currently stands at an elevated $13.8 billion, which could be a precursor to market turbulence.

Whenever this metric crossed the $12.2 billion mark, it historically led to at least a 20% drop in Bitcoin value, Maartunn suggests.

🚩 Red Flag: Bitcoin Top Soonish?

This chart displays the Aggregated Open Interest of All cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin. Historically, whenever this metric surpassed $12.2 billion, it resulted in a minimum 20% decline inbitcoin price

Currently, the metric registers at… pic.twitter.com/PGALzu3sBU

— Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) November 6, 2023

Join the discussion at the upcoming Benzinga's Duture of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where market analytics and predictions will be a key focus.

CryptoSlate's James Van Straten also noted a significant uptick in the open interest in Bitcoin. This term refers to the total value, in U.S. dollars, of all open futures contracts. Presently, this figure is notably high, with the open interest representing 435,000 BTC — translating to a market value exceeding $15 billion.

This increased market activity may be an indicator of a shift in investor sentiment or the adoption of defensive strategies amidst market uncertainty.

Highlighting institutional engagement, Van Straten points to the CME exchange, a hub for such investors, which recently reported a record open interest amounting to 105,380 BTC contracts, valued at approximately $3.68 billion. This number is closely followed by crypto exchange Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), which has an open interest of around 113,500 BTC.

The intersection of Maartunn’s warning and Van Straten's observations reflects a broader pattern of escalating involvement and possibly speculative movements in Bitcoin futures.

The market's response to these developments may be more accurately gauged in forums like Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where experts convene to predict and plan for the future of digital assets in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

