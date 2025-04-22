The Analyst Verdict: Ziff Davis In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A 20.55% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $63.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ziff Davis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $33.00|$60.00 | |Chris Kuntarich |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $56.00|$65.00 | |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$70.00 | |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $52.00|$58.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ziff Davis's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ziff Davis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It has two reportable segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The company's brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN, and VPN among others. The majority of revenue is generated from Digital Media.

Understanding the Numbers: Ziff Davis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ziff Davis's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Ziff Davis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

