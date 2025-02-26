The Analyst Verdict: Ziff Davis In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A decline of 13.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ziff Davis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $65.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $58.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ziff Davis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ziff Davis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ziff Davis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It has two reportable segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The company's brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN, and VPN among others. The majority of revenue is generated from Digital Media.

Ziff Davis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ziff Davis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Ziff Davis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ziff Davis's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Ziff Davis faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

