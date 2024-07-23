The Analyst Verdict: Xometry In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Xometry, presenting an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 22.22% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Xometry is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $13.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Xometry. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Xometry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Xometry

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Financial Milestones: Xometry's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Xometry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

