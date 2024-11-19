The Analyst Verdict: W.W. Grainger In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated W.W. Grainger and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1123.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $1280.00 and a low estimate of $925.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.05% from the previous average price target of $976.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of W.W. Grainger among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $1215.00 $990.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Neutral $1280.00 $1000.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $1125.00 $1018.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $1100.00 $900.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $1230.00 $975.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Underperform $925.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $990.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to W.W. Grainger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of W.W. Grainger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of W.W. Grainger's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of W.W. Grainger's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.W. Grainger analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operations products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

Understanding the Numbers: W.W. Grainger's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining W.W. Grainger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.W. Grainger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: W.W. Grainger's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GWW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.