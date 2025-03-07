The Analyst Verdict: Western Digital In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

Ratings for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) were provided by 24 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $81.83, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.74%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $95.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $64.00 $60.45 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $74.00 $70.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $80.00 $100.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $72.00 $83.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $89.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $70.00 $81.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $90.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $93.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Western Digital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Western Digital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

