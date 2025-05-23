The Analyst Verdict: Western Digital In The Eyes Of 18 Experts

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $56.56, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 16.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Western Digital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $54.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $46.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $57.00 $45.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $76.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $93.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $64.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $72.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $55.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $68.00 $82.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $74.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $95.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $64.00 $60.45

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Understanding the Numbers: Western Digital's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Digital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.94% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

