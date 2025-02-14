The Analyst Verdict: Welltower In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Welltower and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $161.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $221.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $148.50, the current average has increased by 8.87%.

The standing of Welltower among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $167.00 $145.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $144.00 $142.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $221.00 $190.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $145.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $133.00

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,137 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Welltower displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

