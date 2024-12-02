The Analyst Verdict: WEC Energy Group In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.88, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Observing a 4.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $95.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of WEC Energy Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $104.00 $97.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $108.00 $103.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $103.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $89.00 $86.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $89.00 $86.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $102.00 - Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $98.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of WEC Energy Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering WEC Energy Group: A Closer Look

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

WEC Energy Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WEC Energy Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

