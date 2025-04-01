The Analyst Verdict: Vulcan Materials In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $299.88, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.31%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vulcan Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $320.00 $325.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $290.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Buy $287.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $295.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $286.00 $269.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $295.00 $298.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $301.00 $325.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Vulcan Materials's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vulcan Materials analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vulcan Materials Better

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Vulcan Materials: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vulcan Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

