The Analyst Verdict: Visa In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 10 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Visa and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $383.53, accompanied by a high estimate of $410.00 and a low estimate of $330.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.17% increase from the previous average price target of $357.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Visa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $384.00 $383.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $330.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $410.00 $395.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $396.00 $361.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $370.00 $350.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $359.00 $304.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $383.00 $368.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $393.00 $354.00 Rayna Kumar UBS Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $375.00 $340.00 Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $384.00 $346.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $390.00 $375.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $400.00 $360.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $393.00 $374.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $395.00 $360.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $395.00 $375.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $363.00 $331.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Visa's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Understanding the Numbers: Visa's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Visa's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 53.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

