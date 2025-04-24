The Analyst Verdict: Virtu Finl In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Virtu Finl (NASDAQ:VIRT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.33, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.17, the current average has increased by 0.42%.

The standing of Virtu Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alex Kramm |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $40.00|$38.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Underweight | $28.00|$26.00 | |Kenneth Worthington |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $39.00|$37.00 | |Kaimon Chung |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $42.00|$41.00 | |Craig Siegenthaler |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $48.00|$56.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $33.00|$31.00 |

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Virtu Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virtu Finl analyst ratings.

About Virtu Finl

Virtu Financial Inc is a financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

Key Indicators: Virtu Finl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Virtu Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtu Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtu Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

