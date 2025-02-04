The Analyst Verdict: Viper Energy In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $62.58, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $59.44, the current average has increased by 5.28%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Viper Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $58.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $78.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $64.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $58.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $63.00 $64.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $62.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $43.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $70.00 - Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $64.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Viper Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Viper Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

A Deep Dive into Viper Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Viper Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.