The Analyst Verdict: Vericel In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.43, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.29% increase from the previous average price target of $55.60.

A clear picture of Vericel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $57.00 - George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $56.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Buy $55.00 -

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vericel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vericel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

