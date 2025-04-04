The Analyst Verdict: Valvoline In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.2, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Experiencing a 3.63% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $42.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Valvoline. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Rakhlenko TD Securities Announces Buy $40.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $42.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valvoline's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Valvoline's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Valvoline: A Closer Look

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Breaking Down Valvoline's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Valvoline's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 44.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

