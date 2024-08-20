The Analyst Verdict: United Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $356.38, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Observing a 11.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $319.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $350.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $280.00 $303.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Joseph Thome TD Cowen Raises Buy $350.00 $270.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $321.00 $310.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $300.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into United Therapeutics's Background

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

