The Analyst Verdict: United Rentals In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $760.0, a high estimate of $921.00, and a low estimate of $485.00. Highlighting a 2.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $782.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Rentals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $810.00 $740.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $850.00 $770.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Announces Overweight $865.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $920.00 $780.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $921.00 $974.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $780.00 $485.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $786.00 $732.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $571.00 $535.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $750.00 $1000.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $720.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $732.00 $956.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $485.00 $910.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Rentals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.59.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

