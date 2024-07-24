The Analyst Verdict: United Parcel Service In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $153.5, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average represents a 5.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $162.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive United Parcel Service. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $169.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $160.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $157.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $156.00 -

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

