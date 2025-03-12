The Analyst Verdict: United Airlines Holdings In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $129.22, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.99% increase from the previous average price target of $118.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive United Airlines Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $120.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $133.00 $108.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $85.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $139.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United Airlines Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

United Airlines Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Airlines Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.85% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

