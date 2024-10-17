The Analyst Verdict: United Airlines Holdings In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United Airlines Holdings, presenting an average target of $79.5, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $69.17, the current average has increased by 14.93%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of United Airlines Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $85.00 $70.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $70.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $80.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $66.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $60.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United Airlines Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

United Airlines Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.67.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

