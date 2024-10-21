The Analyst Verdict: Ulta Beauty In The Eyes Of 36 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 36 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 13 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 7 7 6 1 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $412.78, with a high estimate of $505.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. A decline of 8.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ulta Beauty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $450.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $380.00 $390.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $395.00 $385.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $357.00 $356.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $435.00 $435.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $440.00 $450.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $424.00 $426.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $390.00 $395.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Announces Hold $395.00 - Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Sell $300.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $450.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $435.00 $507.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $345.00 $375.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $442.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $328.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $505.00 $550.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $385.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $356.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $325.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $385.00 $475.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $395.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $420.00 $430.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $448.00 $552.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $500.00 $522.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $485.00 $525.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $412.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $325.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $404.00 $494.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ulta Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

Delving into Ulta Beauty's Background

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Financial Insights: Ulta Beauty

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

