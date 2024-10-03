The Analyst Verdict: Ulta Beauty In The Eyes Of 31 Experts

Ratings for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) were provided by 31 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 10 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 6 8 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $417.77, along with a high estimate of $505.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.42%.

The perception of Ulta Beauty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $390.00 $395.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Announces Hold $395.00 - Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Sell $300.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $450.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $435.00 $507.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $345.00 $375.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $442.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $328.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $505.00 $550.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $385.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $356.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $325.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $385.00 $475.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $395.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $420.00 $430.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $448.00 $552.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $500.00 $522.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $485.00 $525.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $412.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $325.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $404.00 $494.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $450.00 $475.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $494.00 $498.00

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Ulta Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

