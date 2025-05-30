The Analyst Verdict: Ulta Beauty In The Eyes Of 25 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 25 analysts have published ratings on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 2 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 7 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ulta Beauty, revealing an average target of $416.48, a high estimate of $526.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Experiencing a 5.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $440.16.

A clear picture of Ulta Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $520.00 $460.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $425.00 $365.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $477.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $460.00 $460.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $510.00 $526.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $465.00 $435.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Truist Securities Raises Neutral $386.00 $364.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $315.00 $300.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $310.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $415.00 $415.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $423.00 $384.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $365.00 $405.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $327.00 $445.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $526.00 $538.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $404.00 $467.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $415.00 $510.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $475.00 $480.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $364.00 $425.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $400.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $310.00 $360.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $330.00 $430.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $475.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $460.00 $500.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ulta Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

