The Analyst Verdict: Uber Technologies In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $86.65, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.29%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00 Andrew Cheng KGI Securities Announces Neutral $78.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $98.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $82.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Uber Technologies's Background

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Understanding the Numbers: Uber Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 57.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

