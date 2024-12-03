The Analyst Verdict: Truist Finl In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.29, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has increased by 7.82% from the previous average price target of $47.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Truist Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $46.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $51.00 $47.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Truist Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Truist Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Truist Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Truist Finl

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Truist Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Truist Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.44% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Truist Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Truist Finl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

