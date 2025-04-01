The Analyst Verdict: Travere Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Ratings for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.29, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Marking an increase of 25.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Travere Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $29.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $33.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $45.00 $22.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Travere Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Travere Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Travere Therapeutics Better

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travere Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 65.98% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -80.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -421.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

