The Analyst Verdict: Traeger In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.24%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Traeger by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $2.50 $4.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Traeger. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Traeger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Traeger's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grilling accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. The company's geographical segments include North America and the Rest of the world, of which majority of revenue is from North America.

Traeger: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Traeger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Traeger's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Traeger's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.58. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

