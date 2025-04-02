The Analyst Verdict: Tradeweb Markets In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Ratings for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tradeweb Markets, revealing an average target of $163.0, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average represents a 0.49% decrease from the previous average price target of $163.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Tradeweb Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $212.00 $197.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $149.00 $154.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tradeweb Markets's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tradeweb Markets analyst ratings.

Delving into Tradeweb Markets's Background

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Breaking Down Tradeweb Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tradeweb Markets showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.23% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

