The Analyst Verdict: Tradeweb Markets In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Ratings for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tradeweb Markets and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $135.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $151.00 and a low estimate of $113.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.9% from the previous average price target of $126.91.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Tradeweb Markets among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $131.00 $129.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $147.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $151.00 $153.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $119.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $127.00 $112.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $125.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $133.00 $122.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $139.00 $134.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $136.00 $128.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Buy $139.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $117.00 $117.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tradeweb Markets's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tradeweb Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Financial Milestones: Tradeweb Markets's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

