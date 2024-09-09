The Analyst Verdict: Texas Capital Bancshares In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $68.12, along with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.36% from the previous average price target of $62.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Texas Capital Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Berman B of A Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $51.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Underweight $70.00 $63.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $62.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Sell $60.00 - David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $70.00 $62.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $75.00 $73.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $62.00 $61.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $61.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Texas Capital Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The company's national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Key Indicators: Texas Capital Bancshares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Texas Capital Bancshares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Texas Capital Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

