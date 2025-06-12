The Analyst Verdict: TeraWulf In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.0, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 21.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TeraWulf by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $6.00 $4.50 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $7.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $4.50 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $10.00 Stephen Glagola Jones Trading Announces Buy $4.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TeraWulf's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining TeraWulf's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -178.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -31.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

