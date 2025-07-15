The Analyst Verdict: Targa Resources In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $201.47, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.7%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Targa Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $201.00 $197.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $178.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $209.00 $189.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $191.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $197.00 $193.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $212.00 $218.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $193.00 $199.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $178.00 $206.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $228.00 $259.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $197.00 $227.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $191.00 $199.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $218.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $199.00 $201.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $218.00 $226.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Targa Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Targa Resources Better

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Targa Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.02% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Targa Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

