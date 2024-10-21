The Analyst Verdict: Tapestry In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tapestry, revealing an average target of $49.89, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.75%.

The standing of Tapestry among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $47.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $52.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear. In August 2023, Tapestry agreed to acquire rival Capri and its three brands, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Understanding the Numbers: Tapestry's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Tapestry's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

