The Analyst Verdict: Tandem Diabetes Care In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.6, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $45.00, the current average has increased by 8.0%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Hambright Bernstein Announces Outperform $42.00 - David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $46.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Outperform $65.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $45.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tandem Diabetes Care

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tandem Diabetes Care's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

