The Analyst Verdict: Sweetgreen In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.2, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.19%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sweetgreen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $49.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $32.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $44.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Get to Know Sweetgreen Better

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Financial Milestones: Sweetgreen's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sweetgreen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -12.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

