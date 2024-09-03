The Analyst Verdict: Sun Communities In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $141.0, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.49% increase from the previous average price target of $136.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sun Communities among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $144.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $143.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $138.00 $127.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $137.00 $131.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sun Communities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Sun Communities's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Communities analyst ratings.

Discovering Sun Communities: A Closer Look

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 666 properties, which includes 351 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 136 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sun Communities

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SUI

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SUI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.