The Analyst Verdict: Spectrum Brands Holdings In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Spectrum Brands Holdings, presenting an average target of $74.2, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Highlighting a 12.91% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $85.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Spectrum Brands Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $77.00 $89.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $76.00 $106.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $75.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Spectrum Brands Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spectrum Brands Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Spectrum Brands Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Spectrum Brands Holdings: A Closer Look

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, and Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Understanding the Numbers: Spectrum Brands Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Spectrum Brands Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Spectrum Brands Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Spectrum Brands Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

