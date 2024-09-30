The Analyst Verdict: Southwest Airlines In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Ratings for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Southwest Airlines, revealing an average target of $27.41, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.52% lower than the prior average price target of $28.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Southwest Airlines by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $25.00 $19.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $26.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.25 $29.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $29.00 $32.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $26.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $32.00 $37.00

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Southwest Airlines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Southwest Airlines's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

