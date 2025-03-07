The Analyst Verdict: SouthState In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

SouthState (NYSE:SSB) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SouthState, presenting an average target of $130.0, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $124.00, the current average has increased by 4.84%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of SouthState by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $128.00 $106.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Buy $132.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SouthState. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SouthState compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SouthState's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SouthState analyst ratings.

Get to Know SouthState Better

SouthState Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Key Indicators: SouthState's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SouthState's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SouthState's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SouthState's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SouthState's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SouthState's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

