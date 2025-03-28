The Analyst Verdict: Snap In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Ratings for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.09, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.76% lower than the prior average price target of $14.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $13.50 $13.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $14.50 $14.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Snap's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

A Deep Dive into Snap's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Snap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

