The Analyst Verdict: Smartsheet In The Eyes Of 26 Experts

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 12 0 0 2M Ago 8 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $56.94, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.17% increase from the previous average price target of $55.19.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $56.50 $56.50 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $56.50 $63.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $56.50 $61.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.50 $50.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $56.50 $59.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $56.50 $51.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Hold $57.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.50 $60.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $56.50 $55.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $43.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00

Smartsheet is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases. Smartsheet's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real-time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per-user basis, and incremental charges for added platform capabilities.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Smartsheet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Smartsheet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartsheet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smartsheet's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Smartsheet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

