The Analyst Verdict: SL Green Realty In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 10 2 1 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $65.29, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 22.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $53.47.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $79.00 $67.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $72.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $58.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $60.00 $35.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $55.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Neutral $66.00 $44.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $55.00 $54.00 James Feldman B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $53.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $49.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SL Green Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into SL Green Realty's Background

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

