The Analyst Verdict: Signet Jewelers In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Signet Jewelers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $70.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 12.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Signet Jewelers by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $70.00|$80.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $80.00|$95.00 | |Mauricio Serna |UBS |Raises |Buy | $89.00|$85.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Raises |Market Perform | $62.00|$55.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $55.00|$55.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $55.00|$65.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $95.00|$110.00 | |Lorraine Hutchinson |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $65.00|$95.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $65.00|$87.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Signet Jewelers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Signet Jewelers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Signet Jewelers: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

